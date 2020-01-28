Peugeot (EPA:UG) Given a €19.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Peugeot (EPA:UG) has been assigned a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.26% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €25.04 ($29.11).

Peugeot stock traded up €0.32 ($0.37) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €19.05 ($22.15). The company had a trading volume of 1,733,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €20.98 and its 200-day moving average is €21.87. Peugeot has a fifty-two week low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a fifty-two week high of €21.01 ($24.43).

Peugeot Company Profile

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

