Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.82-$2.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.5-$50.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.44 billion.Pfizer also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.82-2.92 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.41.

NYSE:PFE opened at $40.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $220.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

