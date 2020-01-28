PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,220,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the December 31st total of 44,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

PCG stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.95. 12,443,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,912,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -0.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.39. PG&E has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $25.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 18.81% and a negative net margin of 66.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PG&E will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in PG&E by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the third quarter worth $59,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PG&E from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

