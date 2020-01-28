PHI Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,461.00 (PHI)

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. PHI Token has a total market capitalization of $339,920.00 and $13,461.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PHI Token has traded up 29% against the dollar. One PHI Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0583 or 0.00000642 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PHI Token Profile

PHI Token was first traded on February 28th, 2018. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,636,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 tokens. PHI Token’s official website is www.phitoken.io. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PHI Token Token Trading

PHI Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PHI Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PHI Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

