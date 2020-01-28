Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 603,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,549 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for 1.4% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Phillips 66 worth $67,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

PSX opened at $96.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.56. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $80.24 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

