Phoenixcoin (PXC) One Day Volume Hits $34.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $279,460.00 and $34.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.35 or 0.01245206 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00048991 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029928 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00205878 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006679 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00069559 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001818 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

