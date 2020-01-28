Phonecoin Price Up 4.3% This Week (PHON)

Phonecoin (CURRENCY:PHON) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Phonecoin has a total market capitalization of $11,822.00 and $98.00 worth of Phonecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phonecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Phonecoin has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phonecoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $301.53 or 0.03328784 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00195887 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00029134 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00123300 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Phonecoin

Phonecoin’s total supply is 130,810,097 coins and its circulating supply is 130,409,847 coins. The official website for Phonecoin is phonecoin.space. Phonecoin’s official Twitter account is @phonecoin_PHON.

Buying and Selling Phonecoin

Phonecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phonecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phonecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phonecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phonecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phonecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.