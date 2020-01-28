Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $121,392.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011102 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000559 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000827 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,451,974,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

