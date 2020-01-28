Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Short Interest Down 15.8% in January

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 747,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

NASDAQ PPC traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,577. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average of $30.30. Pilgrim’s Pride has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $33.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

