Pillar (PLR) Price Tops $0.0217 on Major Exchanges

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Pillar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and Cryptopia. Pillar has a market capitalization of $5.62 million and $2,469.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pillar

Pillar launched on June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io.

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

