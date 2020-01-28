Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) will report $1.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69 billion. Pinduoduo posted sales of $822.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year sales of $4.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pinduoduo.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.33). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 32.14% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PDD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.50 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.51.

PDD opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $18.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 24.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. 15.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinduoduo (PDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.