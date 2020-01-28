Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Short Interest Up 16.4% in January

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 2,620,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 922,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, VP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 1,750 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $150,832.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $141,868.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNW traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.05. 819,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.05. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $99.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.30 and a 200 day moving average of $92.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.94%.

PNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.55.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

