Pirl (PIRL) Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last Week

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $470,706.00 and $16,272.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. During the last seven days, Pirl has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 63,811,188 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial.

Pirl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

