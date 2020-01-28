PIVX Trading 2.9% Higher This Week (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $16.06 million and $295,473.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00003027 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Binance, Upbit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010443 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005310 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org.

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Graviex, Coinbe, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom, BiteBTC, Upbit, CoinExchange, Livecoin, YoBit, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Crex24, Bisq and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

