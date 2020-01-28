PIXEL (PXL) Price Hits $0.0171 on Exchanges

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $691,773.00 and approximately $265,865.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinone. In the last week, PIXEL has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,339.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $381.94 or 0.04087482 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.44 or 0.00700294 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006394 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00014895 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000443 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL Token Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,369,472 tokens. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev.

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

