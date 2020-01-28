Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.02. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $25.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAA. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

