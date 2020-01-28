Plains GP (PAGP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Plains GP had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Plains GP’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Plains GP to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 68.25%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAGP. Robert W. Baird upgraded Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plains GP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Everardo Goyanes purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,332.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

