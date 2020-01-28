Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Acquires 14,147 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,147 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 0.9% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV owned about 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 123,700.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $26.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,179. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.12. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.99 and a 1 year high of $28.23.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

