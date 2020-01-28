Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Acquires 6,397 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 7.5% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV owned 0.10% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $42,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 18,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,831. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.65. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $101.57 and a twelve month high of $129.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

