Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Buys 9,386 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $10,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.21. 5,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,006. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.10 and a 200 day moving average of $55.51. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $48.48 and a twelve month high of $59.56.

