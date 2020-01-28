Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Has $110.37 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 341,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 19.2% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $110,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $327.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605,794. The business’s 50 day moving average is $325.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.22. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $263.35 and a 12-month high of $334.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

