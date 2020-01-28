Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Has $25.67 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,047 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV owned approximately 3.01% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $25,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPUS. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 99,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period.

JPUS traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $79.27. 46,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,659. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.81. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a one year low of $68.55 and a one year high of $81.43.

