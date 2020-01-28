Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Has $49.59 Million Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV decreased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,902 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for about 8.6% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV owned approximately 1.00% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $49,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 80.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 34.2% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period.

FTSM stock remained flat at $$60.21 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,582. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $60.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

