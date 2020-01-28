Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Purchases 3,250 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after buying an additional 57,582 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 132,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.31. 39,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,926. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.62 and a 200 day moving average of $72.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.37 and a 12 month high of $77.74.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.