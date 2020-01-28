Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Raises Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 688,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,190 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $23,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 33,233.3% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 21,175.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 44.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.14. 28,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,815. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.40.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.