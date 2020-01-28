Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 405,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,390 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 134.2% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.99. 168,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,124,573. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average of $42.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.98 and a one year high of $45.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

