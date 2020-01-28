Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Reduces Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,738 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV owned about 0.11% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $18,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 252.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,415. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $63.16 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.14.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

