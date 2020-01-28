Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Sells 1,563 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 34.3% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $103,000.

IWV traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $190.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,458. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $154.75 and a 1 year high of $194.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.45 and its 200 day moving average is $179.05.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

