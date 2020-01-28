Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Sells 4,586 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,586 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,302. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.11. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $102.29 and a 1 year high of $121.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.9093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

