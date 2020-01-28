PlatinumBAR Reaches Market Capitalization of $5,740.00 (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 28th. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Crex24 and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlatinumBAR has a market capitalization of $5,740.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io.

PlatinumBAR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

