PlayChip (PLA) Market Capitalization Tops $7.13 Million

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. PlayChip has a market capitalization of $7.13 million and $74.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PlayChip has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One PlayChip token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $527.67 or 0.05646224 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00025967 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00128298 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016075 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00033448 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002678 BTC.

PlayChip Profile

PlayChip (CRYPTO:PLA) is a token. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip. The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com.

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

