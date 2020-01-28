PlayCoin [ERC20] Price Up 6.2% Over Last Week (PLY)

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a total market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $365,252.00 worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.35 or 0.03181688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011085 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00195911 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00029090 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00123293 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PlayCoin [ERC20] Profile

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,236,314 tokens. The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official website is playcoin.game. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply.

Buying and Selling PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayCoin [ERC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

