Plaza Retail REIT Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:PLZ.UN)

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

PLZ.UN opened at C$4.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.61 million and a PE ratio of 11.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.43. Plaza Retail REIT has a 52-week low of C$3.86 and a 52-week high of C$4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.50, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLZ.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. CIBC upped their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.50 price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Desjardins cut Plaza Retail REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.67.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

