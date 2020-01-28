PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNM shares. ValuEngine raised PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on PNM Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at $23,436,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PNM Resources by 5,554.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 358,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,233,000 after acquiring an additional 351,818 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in PNM Resources by 2.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in PNM Resources by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after acquiring an additional 101,459 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in PNM Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 264,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNM opened at $53.73 on Tuesday. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -413.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average of $50.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $433.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.3075 dividend. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

