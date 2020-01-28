POA Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $680,941.00 (POA)

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One POA Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and Binance. In the last seven days, POA Network has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. POA Network has a market cap of $3.87 million and $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

POA Network (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. POA Network’s official website is poa.network. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

POA Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, Binance, Bibox, Ethfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

