POA (POA) Price Reaches $0.0121 on Exchanges

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One POA coin can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Bancor Network, Bibox and IDEX. POA has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $304,905.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, POA has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

POA Coin Profile

POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.

Buying and Selling POA

POA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, HitBTC, IDEX, Bibox, Bancor Network and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

