POPCHAIN (PCH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11,298.00

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One POPCHAIN token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Bilaxy, Bit-Z and GDAC. POPCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $910,103.00 and approximately $11,298.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011022 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000082 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

POPCHAIN Profile

POPCHAIN (CRYPTO:PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global. POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain.

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, CoinBene, Bilaxy, GDAC and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

