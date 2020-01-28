Populous Achieves Market Cap of $18.36 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last seven days, Populous has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Populous has a market capitalization of $18.36 million and $2.60 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00003763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, OKEx, HitBTC and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.89 or 0.03158913 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00192907 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028355 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00121832 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Populous’ launch date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

Populous can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox, DragonEX, Kucoin, HitBTC, Binance, Livecoin, LATOKEN, OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

