Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 501,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

POST has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Post in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Post in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.36.

Get Post alerts:

In other Post news, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $1,649,760.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,430,483.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 14,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,511,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,674,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Post by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Post by 1.2% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in Post by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Post by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Post by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:POST traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $106.02. The company had a trading volume of 487,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,701. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Post has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $113.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.58 and a 200 day moving average of $104.96. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 65.44, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.29.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.32. Post had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Post will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.