PotCoin Trading Up 20.5% Over Last Week (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Bleutrade and Trade By Trade. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and $4,631.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,999.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.12 or 0.01909557 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.44 or 0.04065325 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.54 or 0.00649485 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00123409 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.84 or 0.00730486 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010041 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00029523 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00607374 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,234,120 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.