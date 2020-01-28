Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Given $47.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Powell Industries’ rating score has declined by 100% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $47.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Powell Industries an industry rank of 192 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on POWL shares. Sidoti lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,078,000 after acquiring an additional 34,655 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 258,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,155 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 91.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 74,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWL opened at $43.43 on Tuesday. Powell Industries has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $50.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.89. The company has a market capitalization of $517.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.04 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Powell Industries (POWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.