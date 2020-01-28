Power Ledger Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $560,939.00 (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last week, Power Ledger has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Power Ledger has a total market cap of $17.75 million and approximately $560,939.00 worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Ledger token can now be bought for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000445 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, LATOKEN and ABCC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.38 or 0.03215977 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010726 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00193413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028482 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00121210 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Power Ledger Profile

Power Ledger launched on July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,785,291 tokens and its circulating supply is 426,970,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io. The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger.

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

Power Ledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Radar Relay, DigiFinex, Upbit, LATOKEN, Bithumb, Huobi, Cryptopia, Kucoin, IDEX, Bancor Network, ABCC, Bitbns, Bittrex, Binance, TDAX, BX Thailand and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

