PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Stock Position Increased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,649 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of PPL worth $34,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Macquarie upgraded shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.79.

Shares of PPL opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average is $32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58. PPL Corp has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $36.82.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

In other news, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $466,211.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,423.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,000 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total transaction of $13,025,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 790,664 shares of company stock worth $26,840,754 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

