PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of PSK stock opened at C$14.27 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of C$11.99 and a 1-year high of C$20.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Estey purchased 3,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.06 per share, with a total value of C$45,370.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 860,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,235,060.90. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,935.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSK. CIBC downgraded PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$16.75 to C$12.15 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.96.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.