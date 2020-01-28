Premier (PINC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Premier had a negative return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Premier to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PINC shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Premier in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Premier from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 1,985 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $73,484.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,948.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 84,366 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $3,173,005.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,284 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,700 shares of company stock worth $3,555,484 over the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

