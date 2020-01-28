Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Announces Earnings Results

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02, RTT News reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

PFG stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,605,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,280. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.38. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $60.81.

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $54,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

