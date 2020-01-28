Privatix (PRIX) Price Reaches $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Privatix has a market capitalization of $279,794.00 and $2,738.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Privatix token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002806 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, COSS and YoBit. During the last week, Privatix has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Privatix alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.50 or 0.03172887 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00195243 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00123743 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Privatix Profile

Privatix’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,900 tokens. Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix. Privatix’s official website is privatix.io. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Privatix Token Trading

Privatix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, COSS and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Privatix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Privatix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.