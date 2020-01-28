PRiVCY Price Reaches $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last seven days, PRiVCY has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PRiVCY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. PRiVCY has a total market capitalization of $39,240.00 and $10.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00043439 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00044473 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000067 BTC.

PRiVCY Coin Profile

PRIV is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. PRiVCY’s official website is privcy.io. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PRiVCY

PRiVCY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

