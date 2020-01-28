PRIZM Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last Week (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $106.82 million and approximately $463,736.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PRIZM has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,335.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $385.81 or 0.04128264 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001766 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.00696228 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006393 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008793 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002385 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 548,768,224 coins and its circulating supply is 496,892,516 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PRIZM is en.prizm.club.

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.