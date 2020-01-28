Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ

Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ cut its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Progressive makes up 2.2% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Progressive in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 562.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.71.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,627,981.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,090,412.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,817 shares of company stock worth $3,493,237 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PGR traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.58. The stock had a trading volume of 179,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,001. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.01. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $64.70 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 26.09%. Research analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Further Reading: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.